Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, is expected to appear before Parliament today to brief the House on the killing of Mfantseman MP.

This follows a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye on Friday after the MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed on Friday.

Mr Dery will also be expected to brief the House on measures to protect MPs.

READ ALSO:

The 49-year-old lawmaker was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road around 1:am on his return from a campaign trip.