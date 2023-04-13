The Multimedia Group Limited and other sympathizers have commiserated with the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah at the one-week observation of the passing of his mother.

The one-week ceremony for the late Mrs Juliana Asantewaa Owusu-Amoah was held at the Tesano Baptist Church in Accra on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The Multimedia Group delegation was led by the Group General Manager of Sales and Customer Service, David Max-Fugar.

Also present were members of the GRA Board, staff, family, and friends.

As it is with Akan custom, the family announced the date of the final funeral rites as July 8, 2023, at Larteh Akuapem.

Below are some photos from the One-Week observation:

Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Multimedia Group’s General Manager for Sales and Customer Service, David Max-Fugar in handshake with Rev Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

The GRA band