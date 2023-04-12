Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has announced a suspension of its MTN Data Zone bundle effective April 5.

In a press release on Wednesday, April 12, the mobile network apologised “to our cherished customers for limiting our communications on this matter to service activation channels only.”

It explained that “The suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.”

According to MTN Ghana, it is “currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised Data Zone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible.

“We will notify you in due course of further developments.”

Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a 1-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase. Subscription is through the Short Code 135.

MTN Ghana reassured its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for their benefit.