The Assemblyman for Damfa, Charles Kotei has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly selling meters belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

With him in the dock was Foster Moore, a self-styled businessman.

The prosecution said the two accused persons “had been selling ECG meters around Damfa, Adenta and East Legon and also assisted buyers to install them.”

They have been charged with intentionally interfering with the ECG supplier distribution system, meter or any equipment and having in their possession of the stolen property (ECG Meter).

Moore and Kotei have pleaded not guilty.

Moore was earlier on remanded into police custody by the same court two weeks ago.

When the facts and charges were amended by the prosecution on Tuesday, April 11, Moore and Kotei were jointly charged.

The Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah has admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 each with a surety. The sureties, the Court said should be family members and Ghanaians.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, April 27, 2023.

General Manager in charge of prosecutions, Mr Paul Asibi Abariga said the complainant is Kwame Agyemang Budu, a former staff of ECG.

Mr Abariga said Moore resided at Osu while Kotei is the Assemblyman for Damfa, Accra.

The prosecution said the complainant owned a shop at East Legon which he was renovating.

On March 1, 2023, Moore went to the shop and approached the complainant’s caretaker Simon Long-Yin, that he had some ECG meters for sale.

It said the caretaker informed the complainant who took Moore’s contact and contacted him to bring him one ECG meter.

The prosecution said the complainant informed the ECG Legal and Prosecution Unit about Moore’s activities.

It said Moore later brought the ECG meter with serial number 141186697 to the complainant to buy and he arranged for Moore’s arrest.

The prosecution said the ECG meter was retrieved from Moore and he was cautioned.

It said during interrogation, [Moore] the accused, led the Police to Damfa and pointed Kotei as the one who sold the ECG meter at a cost of GH₵400.

It said on March 20, 2023, Moore started sending the complainant threatening messages on WhatsApp that he will deal with him and that “tampering and selling ECG meters that makes clients pay less is his business and if he does not know, he sells pistols so the complainant should be careful with him.”

When Kotei was quizzed about the ECG meters, he mentioned Atigah but he could not lead the Police to the said Atigah.