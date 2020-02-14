Highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah, has described most Ghanaian Gospel songs as silly adding that his lyrics are better than those in some gospel tracks.

Taking his turn on actor Kwaku Manu’s Aggressive Interview series posted on YouTube on February 6, he said most gospel songs have no relevant content.



“A gospel song with lyrics such as ‘God why have you created me this way?’ and ‘I am suffering’ is such a silly song. If I talk about loving your wife and staying faithful to her I believe I am preaching something better,” he said.



He explained that the lyrics of his songs have a more positive impact on individuals rather than him shouting Hallelujah when he doesn’t mean what he is saying.

“God is love and there is nothing wrong with singing love songs. I reflected upon all the positive things my love songs have accomplished and decided to come back and continue giving Ghanaians great love songs.



“The church is full of hypocrites and the men of God are into all sorts of things. If you look at what is going on in the church you will not even go to church or worship God,” he said.



Talking about his personal life, he said it would be wrong for anyone to say that he has backslided.



“It is only God who knows the heart and no one can judge me. I know I am very close to God and worship Him wholeheartedly,” he said.



Known for songs such as Otoolege, Emmanuella, Sardine, Odwo, Cinderella, Alewa, Kwame Ko, Hello Hello, Broken Heart, Obi Boy, Bonwire, Nothing But Love and Abelle, Mr Amponsah said he was not bothered by what anyone said about him.



“Negative comments don’t move me so far as I know I am doing the right thing. I have grown past letting certain things worry me. Ghanaians should just get ready for me with great songs this year,” he said.