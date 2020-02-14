Government has denied claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it has mismanaged the country’s oil revenues.

Deputy Energy Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam in a statement copied to Adomonline.com said the claims were false as government had rather improved the financial positions of distressed entities in the oil sector.

The NDC, at its policy dialogue series on Wednesday, accused government of wasting oil resources insisting they had a far superior record compared to that of the Akufo-Addo government.

But government said these comments demonstrate the NDC’s poor understanding of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act 2011 (Act 815), a law they passed while in office.

READ ALSO

Read the statement below:

RESPONSE TO THE NDC PRESS STATEMENT ON THE STATE OF THE ENERGY SECTOR IN GHANA by Dennis Adu on Scribd