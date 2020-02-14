Ghanaian celebrities are currently the subject of scary prophecies from prophets who have little or no regard at all for their feelings.

A few weeks after Wendy Shay received a prophecy that she risks being kidnapped and murdered, fast-rising musician, Fameye has, for the first time, revealed that he has also received similar prophecies.

In an interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Fameye disclosed that a number of pastors have prophesied his death through either poisoning, assassination and kidnapping.

Among the lot, he narrated how one such prophet told him that that he would not live to witness his 25th birthday.

“I tried so hard to prevent the prophesy from getting to the public. It affected me gravely; I started losing weight from running to pastors for intervention.

Fameye revealed that prayer was his only shield as being the son of pastors made him hopeful that God would have mercy on him.

“Last year was my biggest birthday; I slept all day because I was shocked among everything else that I was still alive,” he continued.