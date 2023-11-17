Chief Executive Officer of Mortuaries and Funeral Services, Dr. Yaw Twerefour has responded to concerns over the rising cost for graves.

In his view, their role is not to regulate price but to issue permits t owners of cemeteries.

The CEO, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday explained that, their primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and essential amenities, such as lighting, within the cemetery.

Mr. Twerefour clarified that, the Mortuaries and Funeral Services do not have control over the pricing for graves as some cemeteries are privately owned.

He said their jurisdiction extends to maintaining records and ensuring security of the cemeteries.

Mr. Twerefour clarified that, when issuing permits to cemetery operators, they do not have the authority to dictate pricing.

Instead, he said the fees are determined by the private owners overseeing the respective cemeteries.

“When it comes to the work of MOFA, we have no control over the prices of graves. After giving them permit and ensuring that the cemetery is well kept, we have no control over the prices” he said.

Mr. Twerefour pointed out that, while the dynamics in the industry are changing, they require the support of the Ghanaian community in carrying out their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, in response to the reported increase in burial costs, individuals from various regions shared their experiences on the show.

A caller mentioned that, eight years ago in Koforidua, she paid over GH¢1,500 for a grave with tiles and without tiles, the cost was GH¢300.

Another caller, who buried a relative in Kwawu, reported varying charges based on the number of steps and whether the family will use tiles.

Also, a caller from Krobo Adumase said they are charge by the landowners and the Local Council.

“The landowners charged GH¢1,800, after which the Council levy additional fees for the burial” he added.

Prices for graves escalate