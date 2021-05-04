A bride and groom had their guests staring in awe when they went into a trance during their wedding reception.

In the video, the couple, who seemed to have just been pronounced husband and wife, were initially seen vibing to a song that was being played by an entertainer.

The couple donned a white attire and the bride was seen holding her flower bouquet.

Amid the euphoria, the newlywed bride gave a 360-degrees turn and subsequently passed into the extra-mundane, while the song continued.

Her husband in no time joined the show as though he had been overtaken by the Holy Spirit.

Guests rushed to the dancefloor to lend a helping hand to avoid casualties during their drama.

Watch video below: