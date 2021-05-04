First Deputy Chairman of the National Circles Committee of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Danquah, has responded to Asamoah Gyan for calling Kotoko fans hypocrites.

The legendary Ghana striker described the fans of the Porcupine Warriors as hypocrites after he was booed on Saturday in Legon Cities home defeat in the matchday 22 game.

According to Nana Kwame Danquah, Gyan is a professional player who has played to the highest level and should understand some of the behaviours of fans, live above them and be careful of his utterances and reactions.

“Who told him that we mention his name when we travel outside, does his name guarantee visa acquisition?’’ he asked in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Mr Danquah also said he [Asamoah Gyan] is not the only player who has played Black Stars and has returned to play in the Ghana Premier League.

His comment is in reaction to a video of the football star going viral on social media where he is seen attacking Kotoko fans who booed him in Accra.

Gyan said the fans mention his name when they travel outside Ghana and come back to attack him.

But Mr Danquah, who did not take Gyan’s comment lightly, said: “Respect is reciprocal, these same supporters cheered him on when he was warming up.”