A 45-year-old farmer, Emmanuel Agyakum Kwasi, also known as Chokochoko, is on the run after he allegedly butchered his wife and dumped her body in the bush.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Bomfa Adumasa in the Ashanti Juaben Municipal of the Ashanti Region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the man who had threatened to kill his wife on Friday if her family refused to come for her from their matrimonial home.

Narrating the incident in an interview, Nana Jekye Amposah, the Abusuapayin said the deceased, 30-year-old Ama Afriyie left the house for the farm on Saturday but never returned.

Upon a search for her, the decomposed body of Ama Afriyie was found naked with deep cuts in the farm.

With the husband nowhere to be found coupled with his earlier threats prior to lady’s death, it was suspected Mr Agyakum committed the heinous crime.

Police in the area have deposited the body at the Yawkwei Steward morgue.