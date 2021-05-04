Following the submission of the Stadium Report by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) together with accompanying video evidence, pictures, and further justification on video conferencing for the Cape Coast Stadium in line with the CAF Circular dated April 1, 2021, concerning the homologation requirements and supervision of CAF stadiums for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – African qualifiers, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given approval for Ghana to use the Cape Coast Stadium for the upcoming qualifying matches.

CAF however added that. “we would like to draw your attention to some of the comments and remarks in Annex A to be addressed in the coming period by your federation, in order to guarantee that the stadium is maintained in the list of CAF approved stadiums for Men’s Senior competitions”.

CAF went on to state that “in case organizational and stadium technical infractions are verified during your upcoming international home matches, financial sanctions may incur on your federation as per the established CAF grid for lack of technical facilities in the stadium”.

The CAF communication to the General Secretary of the GFA also acknowledged Ghana’s contribution to the development of football. “We appreciate your contribution in helping us raise the level of African football with improved facilities as we continue to gain exposure to a global audience”.