The Begoro District Police Command is on a manhunt for four suspected robbers who attacked a Metro Mass Transit bus with registration number GT 3389 – Z.

The incident, according to the police, occurred at the Begoro police checkpoint in the wee hours of Monday, May 3, 2021.

The four armed men reportedly robbed the passengers of cash amounting to GHS36,480.00 and nine mobile phones.

The police, in a statement, noted officers on duty were not at post at the time of the incident with the padlock of the barricade left unlocked.

“The padlock to the police barricade was left unlocked, enabling the robbers to get access to the room from where they mounted their own barriers.

“They robbed the passengers with the above-mentioned sums of money, phones and beat some of the victims at gunpoint,” the statement read.

The driver of the bus, George Asante told the police that they could not make the men out as they were in nose masks.

ALSO READ:

Police sources indicate a similar incident occurred at the same spot around 7:40 am on the same day.

A taxi driver identified as George Ankomah is reported to have lodged a complaint at the charge office about himself and three passengers being robbed at the same venue.

He said they were robbed of an amount of GHS4,200 and a mobile phone but found their items at the crime scene after the armed robbers fled.

However, it is not clear what triggered them to flee.