Actress Moesha Buduong has stunned social media with a no ‘wig’ photo as she displays her natural hair.

The photo had Miss Buduong show off long silky hair with straightened edges which she described as her ‘natural hair’ after several photos of her in wigs or braids.

ALSO READ:

Taking to Instagram, she quizzed: “Can your natural hair be this long?” posing in a wine sofa, dressed in a blue outfit as she flaunts her huge backside.

The photo has since attracted reactions from followers including Princess Shyngle who replied “My hair is longer than your’s jor.”

Watch the photo below: