A Mobile Money vendor, Abdul Razak, has been shot by unknown gunmen at Sawla in the Savannah Region

The suspects, according to reports, did not take any money belonging to the victim who had just completed Senior High School.

Adom News’ Rebecca Natoma, who followed the story, reported that the alleged robbers used a motorbike to execute their agenda.

Abdul Razak in hospital

She said the victim, still unconscious, is currently receiving treatment at the Sawla Government Hospital.

This is the second time in five months a mobile money agent has been attacked.

Meanwhile, police are on a manhunt for the suspects.