Actor John Dumel says he would have trekked all the way to Nigeria barefooted had the Black Stars lost in the football game against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

On his Facebook page on Saturday, he noted that he is a man of his words and would have fulfilled his promise.

“I know a lot of people wanted to see me walk from Accra to Lagos this morning if Super Eagles had won. I am a man of my words, I would have walked, but spiritually, I knew what I was saying,” he affirmed.

In a tweet ahead of the match on Friday, March 25, Mr Dumelo told his followers the Nigerian national team did not stand a chance against Ghana in the game.

The actor suggested the Super Eagles could not possibly win the game.

That was not all; the actor added he would carry his ginger – he harvests on his farms – on his head for the journey.

Later, the politician confirmed his tweet in an interview on Joy FM’s Drivetime on Friday, saying it was not a joke.

However, he reiterated that he was confident that the Black Stars would win the game.

He, however, stated, “my legs are confident; the ginger is also ready. But I won’t walk because I know we will win.”

Mr Dumelo congratulated both teams on their performance in the game, which ended in a 0-0 tie.