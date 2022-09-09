A latest video of Kumawood actor Don Little enjoying a jolly ride has triggered reactions on social media.

The actor, known for his diminutive figure, was spotted solo riding a blue-coloured Corolla saloon car.

However, his demeanor behind the steering wheel has attracted laughter as he struggles to control the ride.

He was supported in height by some pillows he had stuffed on and across the car seat.

Don Little could not help but laugh while he received cheers from some road users.

