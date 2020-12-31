The Minority Caucus in Parliament has presented what it describes as evidence of rigging in the December 7 general elections to envoys of international partners from the United States of America and The United Kingdom.

It is part of the Caucus’ series of transparent engagements on its fundamental concerns about what it deems a flawed December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections on Wednesday, 30 December 2020.

The group, led by Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Second Deputy Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, presented evidence and justified why the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decided to challenge the presidential election results and the parliamentary declarations in Techiman South and Sefwi Wiawso.

The Minority also highlighted the “grave human rights violations”, which, according to its calculations, led to the killing of seven Ghanaians and left many with life-changing injuries.

“We shall continue with our series of legitimate engagements in the spirit of democratic accountability, resisting subversion of the people’s will and preserving the pillars of the Fourth Republic birthed by our political tradition”, the Minority said.

The Caucus emphasised that the engagements shall proceed without prejudice to the petition filed at the country’s apex court by former President John Mahama.

Find photos below: