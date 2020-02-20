Members of the Minority in Parliament on Thursday boycotted President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

The Minority’s boycott of the SoNA was in fulfillment of an earlier threat to do so, should the president fail to disburse its share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

But, the boycotting of a SoNA by a Minority side in Parliament is nothing new. In 2013, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) then the Minority in Parliament also boycotted a State of the Nation Address that was to be delivered by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The NPP boycotted former President Mahama’s State of the Nation Address to challenge the legitimacy of his presidency after the 2012 general election.