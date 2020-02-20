President Akufo-Addo has, for the first time, commented publicly on the much-talked-about missing excavators.

Without giving too much away, the President said those found culpable in the course of investigations into the matter would not be shielded.

According to the President, the persons, irrespective of their political colouration, would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

In spite of the many setbacks suffered by the fight against galamsey, the President said his government had done tremendously well in its fight, declaring his government will not give up on the fight.

Indeed the previous government had given up the fight on galamsey but we were determined that this was an intolerable situation and owe it to unborn generation to tackle the issue because it is not Ghanaian, he said.

Delivering the 2020 State of the Nation Address on Thursday, February 20 2020, President Akufo-Addo said galamsey activities were rampant when he assumed office on January 7, 2020.

Most of our water bodies had been polluted and forest reserves destroyed but through the hard work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining and Operation Vanguard, a lot of success have been achieved, he added.