The Majority in Parliament has served notice of their intention to block their colleagues in the Minority from debating the State of the Nations Address (SONA) delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Thursday.

The Minority had walked out of Parliament, minutes before President Akufo-Addo could give his address.

Clad in black attires, the Minority protested the government’s failure to release Common Funds due them.

But, reacting to the walkout, Deputy Majority Leader, Mathew Nyindam, said the Minority had done themselves and their constituents a great disservice.

Hon Nyindam has described the Minority’s conduct as an affront to democracy, promising that he and his colleagues will prevent them from taking part in the debate on the floor of the house.

He said MPs had know reason to stage a walkout, especially when their leader, Haruna Iddrisu had ushered President Akufo-Addo into the Chamber.

“We will not allow them to debate the State of the Nation because they have no moral right [to do so]. They have done this country no good” he told Joy News in Parliament.

Mr Nyindam who is also the MP for Kpandai Constituency said he would be shocked if any member of the Minority attempted to join the SONA debate.

“Walkout is part of Parliamentary proceedings but there must be a good reason. You don’t just walkout because you want to walkout,” he fumed.

He said even though the Minority would be allowed to be in the Chamber, they will just be gloried observers whiles the Majority debated the issues raised by the President.

Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman