General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the Minority in Parliament staged a walk out ahead of the president’s State of the Nation Address to protest how Ghana’s democracy is being destroyed.

He said the walkout was to protest the troubling security situation ahead of the 2020 elections, including how the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election went.

According to him, with the closure of radio stations, Ghana’s democracy is in trouble, therefore the Minority could not sit and listen to the president under whose watch such attacks on democracy are happening.

Background

The Minority walked out of Parliament in fulfillment of its earlier promise to boycott the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Clad in black attires, the men and women of the opposition NDC walked out to protest issues such as government’s failure to release some five per cent of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund to the Members of Parliament.