Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said the decision by the Minority Caucus to boycott parliament to support their members who are standing trial in court is an unpopular decision that has divided its members.

He further accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs of deception because they secretly take part in committee sittings.

“I think that they should bury their heads down in shame, it is a very unpopular decision by the leadership, I know their side is divided about it.

“We were patiently counting that they will meet the mark and then we see what happens only for me to have the rude shock of my life, the Minority participated in two committee meetings yet they refused flatly to show up in the chamber. What kind of principle are they espousing?”

“This is an act of deception. I want to challenge my friend the Honourable Ato Forson that he should show true leadership. If you are boycotting, boycott it through and let’s see that you are boycotting it. I also want to tell the Ghanaian people that they shouldn’t take the Minority seriously,” he lashed out while addressing journalists.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP made these remarks on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after the Caucus for the fourth time abstained from their constitutional duty to accompany Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson to court.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh emphasised that regardless of the Minority’s decision to boycott Parliament on the trial days, the business of government would proceed as usual.

However, the House on three occasions had to adjourn sitting due to the Minority’s absence which affected the numbers for parliamentary business.

But on Tuesday, the Majority decided to proceed with the day’s business despite the absence of the Minority.

Although the House fell short of considering much weightier business-like bills, it was a significant turn from the past when it just adjourned the House whenever the NDC group abstained from sitting.

