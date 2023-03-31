A member of the Mfantsipim Old Boys 1989 Year Group, Mohammed Baakoe through his Canada-based company, DRW has donated laptops ¢250,000 worth to his alma mata.

Mr Baakoe’s donation is to support the National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) team as well as improve Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the school.

Mr Baakoe presented the laptop to the Ebusuapanyin of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), Captain Paul Forjoe at its Secretariat.

Presenting the laptops, he highlighted the significance of ICT to the development of the youth.

He indicated that as someone who had benefitted significantly from ICT training, he deemed it integral that all students, especially at High School benefit from practical training in ICT with the requisite equipment such as the laptops donated.

The IT Lead at DRW noted that his company recognizes the significance of such support to educational institutions and is ready to sustain its collaboration with Mfantsipim once it recognizes the benefits of the devices to the school.

Captain Forjoe thanked Mr Baakoe and DRW for their donation and was confident the laptops will go a long way to support the school’s e-learning drive.

Several members of the MOBA 1989 Year Group were on hand to support Baakoe donate the laptops to the school.

Also present were Kodwo Morgan and Yaw Subri of the MOBA Secretariat.

Mr Baakoe after the donation spent a couple of days volunteering at the school’s e-learning facility, which is managed by another Old Boy, Seth Ahene.

Aside from his mission of helping the virtual development of the school, Baakoe took the opportunity to identify firsthand the school’s technological needs to serve as a guide in seeking further support for the school.