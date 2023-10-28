Nigerian gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed have welcomed their first child.

A photo of the proud mother cradling her baby bump is the cover art for the new single.

She took to her social media pages to share the good news with fans and followers, asking them to stream the song.

She announced the birth of her new bundle of joy in her latest single “You Do This One”.

The couple got married in August 2022 in an elaborate wedding ceremony.

Fans on social media have congratulated the couple for the new addition to the family.

