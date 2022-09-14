Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has taken to Instagram to celebrate the one-month anniversary of her marriage to her husband pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

Taking to Instagram, Chinwo shared a photo of them together, singing her husband’s praises in the captions.

She wrote: “I can’t contain my joy and excitement. It’s one month already with my gee, forever to go. After Christ, the best decision I ever made. A man filled with so much grace and truth. You are the evidence that I am indeed blessed. I Love Love Love you SWEET.”

Prior to this, pastor Blessed shortly after their wedding presented Chinwo with an SUV.

The gift was in honour of the singer’s 31st birthday which she celebrated on September 5.

However, the singer came under fire after a Facebook user called her out for showing off the SUV her husband gifted her to celebrate her birthday.

The poster, identified as Confidence, wrote: “The man will buy her house and other stuffs but let her not get too excited with vanity and forget ministry works.

“The aim is to lead souls to Christ through her singing prowess and grace and not show earthly achievements thereby drawing the attention of many doubters. I hope you understand. To us, what she’s doing is good. At least, they’re giving us content but then some people are feeling oppressed.”

Mercy Chinwo, however, did not respond to the statement.

Back in June, the couple took to Instagram to share photos from their engagement shoot.

The couple got married in August in an elaborate wedding ceremony.