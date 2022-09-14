Kenya's President William Ruto hosts Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

On his first day at work as President of Kenya, Dr William Ruto, today, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, played host to Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Dr Bawumia, the two had fruitful discussions on deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and Kenya.

Dr Bawumia’s wife, Samira Bawumia, also met with Kenya’s brand new First Lady, Rachel Ruto.

Earlier on Tuesday, the vice president and his wife attended Dr Ruto’s inauguration as Kenya’s 5th President.

Dr. William Ruto, until his election on August 15, 2022, had served 10 years as a two-term Deputy President in Kenya.

Dr Bawumia described the event as a colourful and moving ceremony which further entrenched the democratic credentials of Kenya.