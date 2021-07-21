A visually impaired man is hoping to be the first physically challenged Supreme Court judge in Ghana.

Gilbert Boateng Agyare said he has already applied to the Ghana Law School to make his dream come true.

The University of Ghana graduate made this disclosure in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

His motivation is to ensure every Ghanaian both able and disable will get justice in the superior court of judicature.

“I read judgements of some Supreme Court judges to abreast myself with the work. I really enjoy them,” he added.

Mr Agyare, now a Deputy Director of Administration at the Akuapem South Municipal Assembly, cited renowned lawyers like Akoto Ampaw and Tsatsu Tsikata as his mentors and is determined to do more than them.

He stressed that education has never been a barrier to his successes in life due to support from his family and is resolute to make them proud.

He bemoaned the growing discrimination against people with disability in Ghana.

He said he applied to be a clerk in Parliament and was shortlisted but was rejected due to his disability.

He added that, government’s claim of caring for the physically challenged is mere lip service.

“We face a lot of discrimination in the country, especially in government institutions; this must stop,” he fumed.

