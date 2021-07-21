It has emerged that some Metropolitan, Municipal and District and Assemblies (MMDAs) dole out monies meant for People With Disabilities (PWDs) to political party cronies.

According to reports, such monies are given to constituency executives who demand large share of the national cake after their party wins power.

Gilbert Boateng Agyare, a visually impaired young man, disclosed this during an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

Persons With Disabilities enjoy two per cent of the District Assemblies Common Fund. The amount is meant to support members and their activities in order to enable them contribute to national development.

But political parties have reportedly taken advantage of this to pacify their disgruntled grassroots members.

Mr Agyare claims most of the people named as beneficiaries are able bodied political party supporters who receive the monies at the expense of the physically challenged.

This phenomenon, he said, happens in every government – a situation he stressed is frustrating the disabled society.

Though he fell shot of mentioning names, Mr Agyare, who is also the Deputy Director of Administration at the Akuapem South Municipal Assembly, said they have reported the issue to the right authorities but no action has been taken.

He urged MMDAs to be transparent and adhere strictly to the regulations covering the disbursement of the Disability Fund.

“Government through the District Assembly Common Fund Secretariat must ensure those getting the monies are indeed PWD beneficiaries,” Mr Agyare added.

Play attached audio for more: