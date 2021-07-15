Coach Kobina Amissah has shown that he has mastered the art of getting teams promoted from the various football divisions to the premier league.

Mr Amissah is the man behind the success of the newly promoted side, Bibiani Gold Stars from the division one to the Ghana Premier.

“I am a coach who doesn’t care about coaching in even Division three, provided the conditions in the contract I am working with are favourable and I will be comfortable financially,’’ he revealed in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com.

He was the coach in charge of the promotion of Sekondi Hasaacas, Berekum Chelsea, Elmina Sharks and the new side that will be participating in next season’s top flight League, Bibiani Gold Stars.

Speaking on his exploits as a coach these past years, he said: “I am not with the other three teams that I promoted to the league due to situations beyond my control not because of bad performance or whatsoever.”

The man, who has been showered with congratulatory messages from his fellow coaches, said he doesn’t joke with his job, adding that he likes to work with serious minded players and doesn’t discriminate, hence the success of his side.

On his qualification, he revealed that at the beginning of the league they knew that New Edubiase was going to be a tough nut to crack because they have very good and experienced players.

However, that, he said, didn’t discourage them but made them determined and focused to take on one game after the other.

“We were leading with six points and along the line Sky FC took over, that became a nightmare for me and the players.

“I was made to step aside as a coach but the management of the club later reviewed the decision for me to continue with my work,’’ he recounted.

He concluded that he was able to overcome all the obstacles that came his way because of his experience.