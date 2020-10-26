Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has announced plans to get herself an English teacher.

According to Miss Asamoah, her decision comes on the back of several media trolls over her English.

She announced the development on her Facebook page as she poses with the teacher who happens to be 57-year-old Basic Education Certificate Examination graduate, Elizabeth Yamoah.

The photos captured Madam Elizabeth in her school uniform as the duo beam with smiles.

Posting the photos, the singer asked fans to say hi to her new teacher.

The post has generated massive reactions.

Watch the photos below: