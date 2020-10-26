A three-year-old boy has died at his birthday celebration after finding a family member’s gun and accidentally shooting himself in the chest.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. at a family residence in Porter, Texas, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, when authorities were called to the home and found a three-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest.

“Family and friends had gathered earlier to celebrate the birthday of the three-year-old, and while playing cards, heard a gunshot,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released to social media. “The child was located with a gunshot wound to the chest.”

According to authorities, it was learned during the investigation that the child had allegedly found the pistol after it fell out of a family member’s pocket.

The unnamed three-year-old boy was subsequently rushed to a nearby fire station where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident,” said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The circumstances surrounding how the family member lost their firearm at the party was not disclosed and authorities did not say whether the gun owner acted in an improper or irresponsible manner when it came to safely securing the firearm.