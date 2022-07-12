A 28-year-old mechanic, Festus Eduafo, from Ekunfi Asaafa, has been lynched at Aburansa near Komenda in the Central Region.

The victim was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being involved in a murder incident.

Information gathered indicated that the deceased was on his way to Aborbeano to visit his child when some persons allegedly identified him as a culprit.

In an interview with Adom News, Assemblyman for Ekumfi Asaafa, Prince Dankwa, who doubles as a family member of the deceased, revealed that he was in communication with them until 2:00pm when his line went silent.

This led his family to make an official complaint at the Komenda Police Station, only to be informed of his lynching.

The police team that visited the scene confirmed his killing to the media.

The Aburansa residents have refused to hand over the body, despite interventions by the traditional leaders.