Three miners have drowned in the Offin river at Manso Keniago in the Amansie south district of the Ashanti Region.

The victims died after a canoe with four people on board capsized. One person, however, survived.

According to a unit committee member of the community, Isaac Yaw Donkor, who is a father of the survived victim, they were returning home from small scale mining when the tragedy struck.

Only one person managed to swim to safety, leaving the remaining three to their fate.

Rescue divers have successfully retrieved one of the bodies.

Search is still ongoing to retrieve the remaining two dead bodies that drowned since last Saturday

Residents, upon retrieving the dead body, demanded for immediate burial due to its decomposing state.

But, the police have declined to release the body until further investigations have been conducted, leading to a tussle.