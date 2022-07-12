A Nigerian man, identified as Baba Lawal, has taken to social media to flaunt his three wives and 19 children.

Baba Lawal, who lectures at a College of Education, shared photos of himself, his wives and 19 children in matching outfits on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Baba Lawal with his wives and children

His Facebook bio also revealed that he’s a secretary at the Kaduna State Hisbah.

Baba Lawal with his wives

“Alhamdulillah, Eid Mubarak! Taqqabbalallahu minnah wa minkum. May Allah accept our Ibadah and forgive our shortcomings. Barakallahu fikum jamian,” he captioned the post.

See more photos:

Baba Lawal with his wives and children

Baba Lawal with his children



