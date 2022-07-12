Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, says he is yet to understand why he was left out of Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The former Great Olympics and the Hearts of Oak winger was a key member of the Black Stars.

Having missed out in the 2006 Mundial in Germany, Kingston came back stronger and played a vital role under Milovan Rajevac when Ghana secured a place in the global showpiece in South Africa.

Despite playing in the World Cup qualifiers and even making the provisional squad for the World Cup, he was sent home after failing to make the cut for the final 23-man squad.

Recalling the events from a decade ago, Laryea said missing out on a place in the 2010 World Cup squad broke him.

“The 2010 World Cup was the one that finished me. Immediately after the 2006 World Cup, I joined the team again and I played all the games in the qualifiers, the friendly games and I was out again,” he told MX24 TV.

“I was not on suspension and I don’t know what happened. A day before they moved to South Africa, I was asked to go home. I am still searching for answers and criteria they used to take me out.”

Laryea added: “I look at the squad and I don’t see myself going out of the 23-man squad. I was playing regularly on my team, I don’t like talking about this but it’s the decision of whoever made that decision.

“It’s something that keeps ringing in my head because if you ask me if I enjoyed my career I would say yes apart from me not enjoying the World Cup and that is it.”

Laryea Kingston recently acquired a UEFA B coaching license.

Currently a youth team coach at the Right to Dream Academy, Laryea said he hopes to win something with Ghana as a manager.

“I know as a coach I would win something for Ghana,” he added.