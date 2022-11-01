Residents of Ekumfi Esuahyia woke up to the sight of a dead body along the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

No concrete details of the victim has been found, except for a tattoo on his arm which bore the name Zibilla Mohammed.

The fair and slim deceased male, who is believed to be a Northener, was found by the roadside without clothes with gory injuries on multiple parts of his body.

In an interview with Adom News, some eyewitnesses told correspondent Kofi Adjei that they believe it is a hit-and-run situation or his body was dumped there after being killed elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Assembly member for Esuahyia-Kutukwaa electoral area, Patrick Forson, said he called on the police and Environmental Protection Agency to analyse and convey the body.

