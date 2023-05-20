A superb double from Bryan Mbeumo helped Brentford come from behind to win and spoil Tottenham’s final home game of a miserable season.

Mbeumo struck two fine efforts into the far corner early in the second half, before team-mate Yoane Wissa capped things off, as Brentford overturned Tottenham’s first-half lead which had come via captain Harry Kane.

Just days after strike partner Ivan Toney was banned for eight months for breaking Football Association betting rules, Mbeumo showed Brentford fans they can count on him to deliver the goals.

It had been a moment of magic from Kane, whose future at Spurs remains in question when he curled the ball beautifully into the top corner from a free-kick.

It galvanised his team-mates and they played with confidence and flair, creating numerous chances which they should have put away.

Their lack of ruthlessness was punished though as Brentford responded immediately in the second half – Mbeumo taking his chances, firing past goalkeeper Fraser Forster twice in 12 minutes.

Any chance of a late equaliser by Tottenham evaporated when substitute Shandon Baptise robbed Oliver Skipp of possession and Mbeumo teed up Wissa for a comfortable finish.

It was another performance which summed up Tottenham’s season – moments of promise before a crushing result.

Their extremely slim hope of European qualification is fading rapidly, while Brentford know they will finish a successful season inside the Premier League’s top 10.