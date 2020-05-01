Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogised his boss, President Nana Akufo-Addo as the world marks Workers’ Day on May 1.
“On this workers day, I would like to salute Ghana’s number one worker, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, for his hard work and what he has done for Ghanaian workers after three years in office,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.
To buttress his point, Dr Bawumia outlined about 37 policy interventions President Akufo-Addo has implemented in the past three years to alleviate the suffering of the Ghanaian worker.
Below is the full list of interventions Dr Bawumia listed:
- Creation of over 350,000 jobs created in the public sector alone and much more in the private sector.
- Reduction in the cost of electricity – compared with the 45% annual average increase between 2013-2016.
- In the midst of COVID-19, free electricity for lifeline consumers and 50% reduction for all others for the months of April, May and June 2020.
- In the midst of COVID-19, free water to all Ghanaians for the months of April, May and June.
- Abolished the payment of utility bills by students
- Restoration of macroeconomic stability
• Inflation down
• Growth up
• Interest rates down
• Exchange rate depreciation down
- Domestic Production and supply of personal protective equipment for our health workers
- Reducing Import Duties- by 50%
- Reduction and abolition of 15 taxes
- Planting for food and Jobs- subsidized fertilizer, seeds and extension services to farmers
- Restoring the cancelled Teacher Training Allowances
- Restoring the cancelled Nursing Training Allowances
- Restoring cancelled allowances to Arabic Instructors
- Increasing the peace keeping allowances of the military and police from $31 to $35 per day.
- Paying arrears of teachers who were paid only 3 months salary for over 2 years of work
- Doubling the capitation grant
- Absorbing the cost of WASSCE registration
- Major increase in scholarship awards to students by the scholarship Secretariat
- Increased efficiency of government service delivery through the Digitization of government services such as Passport Application, DVLA, Registrar General, NHIS Renewal, ECG power purchases, etc.
- Protecting the deposits of millions of over 14 million Ghanaians by saving the banking system from collapse
- Saving the National Health Insurance Scheme from collapse through a drastic reduction in the outstanding arrears to service providers
- Massive Payment of arrears to road contractors
- Over 600 vehicles and three helicopters other equipment for the police service
- One district one factory – on course
- Revival of Anglogold Ashanti
- Revival of Ghana Publishing Company
- Revival of Ghana Post
- Revival of our Railways
- National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP)
- One Village One Dam – on course
- One constituency one ambulance
- Emergency medical deliveries through drones (the largest such program in the world)
- Nation Builders Corps – 100,000 graduates employed
- Absorbing the fees for post graduate medical training –
- Restoring research allowances in tertiary institutions –
- Employing persons with disabilities to man 50% of all our toll booths –
- Implementation of Free Senior High School Education
Ayeekooo Mr President (We thank God for you) and Ayeekooo to all Ghanaian workers!