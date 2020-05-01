President of Ghana Premier League side, AshantiGold SC, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, has named his son, Emmanuel Frimpong, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

This emerges as part of the club’s structural rebuilding.

Emmanuel Frimpong, who is 24 years old, replaces Frederick Acheampong who left his role last month citing personal reasons.

New Ashgold CEO, Emmanuel Frimpong

“We want to make Ashanti Gold one of the biggest brands in African Football,” Mr Frimpong said following his appointment.

Despite being a novice in football management, the young administrator is confident of succeeding in his new role with the support of club president.

“With the support of my management and Dr Kwaku Frimpong, we can make it. Being CEO of Ashanti Gold is not a matter of age,” he said.

“Ashanti Gold is always ready to compete in Africa,” he added.

Th Miners have also named former BA United CEO, Roy Arthur, as the Sporting Director of the club.

Roy Arthur has vast experience in football administration.

Roy Arthur

“It is a privilege to have this opportunity to join Ashgold as the Sporting Director. I think it’s great, looking forward to this new giant challenge and I hope to help the team achieve more success in the future,” he said.

Other members of the new management are Seth Boakye Agyemang, Gibrine Musa and Daniel Bioh.

Below is list of members and their positions:

1. Chief Executive Officer — Emmanuel Frimpong

2. Administrative Manager — Seth Boakye Agyemang

3. Sporting Director — Roy Arthur

4. Operation Director — Gibrine Musa (Zamba)

5. Secretary/Media Officer — Daniel Bioh