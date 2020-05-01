Former president and flag bearer of opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, says there is no need naming a running mate for the December 7 polls when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Mahama’s comment follows concerns raised by party faithful and Ghanaians in general as to when the main opposition leader will name his running mate with just seven months to elections.

But, according to the former president, the NDC is not behind time, adding that his running mate will be named at the appropriate time.

READ:

Three men allegedly arrested for insulting President Buhari and his Governor

Throwback: Childhood photo of Bosom P-Yung pops up on social media

Mr Mahama, responding to a question on not having chosen and outdoored a running mate yet, during a live Facebook session with Ghanaians on Thursday, May 30, 2020, said the timing is just not right.

We are on track. We are not behind time. The party is working assiduously. I have a firm idea who I want my running mate to be and we would name him at the appropriate time. We have timelines that we are working on. We have to build up our national campaign team. We have to name and outdoor our running mate. We have to publish and inaugurate our manifesto. These are all timelines that the party is working on. We are not late at all. The deadline for naming our running mate will be when the Electoral Commission opens nominations somewhere in September and so we do have enough time, he said.

He, however, quizzed: But in the midst of COVID-19, what is the use of naming a running mate? You can’t even outdoor him. The President is encouraging all of us to stay at home and this is not the most opportune time to come out and name your running mate. After I’ve done consultation at the appropriate time with the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders, we will bring the person; the person who will be worthy of being the NDC’s running mate and who will a significant contribution to the progress and prosperity of this country.