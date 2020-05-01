The Upper West Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPFs) has donated 82 crates of eggs worth GH¢1, 500.00 to support the recovery of COVID-19 patients in the region.



The Association believes that egg as an important source of protein will help boost the immune system of the COVID-19 patients and help them recover from the attack of the disease early.



Mr Tornia Abu Sidiki, the Acting Chairman of the Upper West branch of the GNAPFs, who presented them to the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, said the health of COVID-19 patients in the region were important to the Association, hence the gesture.



He said COVID-19 largely had a devastating effect on people with compromised immune systems and appealed to the public to eat eggs on a daily basis to build stronger immune systems against the disease.



Mr Sidiki appealed to the public to endeavour to follow the recommended safety protocols to avoid contracting the deadly disease.



Dr Salih thanked the Association for supporting the region, adding that the eggs would help in their quest to provide nutritious meals to the COVID-19 patients.



The Regional Minister expressed gratitude to all who donated so far, stressing that their support was important and timely in the fight against the disease.



Dr Salih appealed to the public to still come with more donations to support the government in the fight to contain the virus in the region and the country at large.