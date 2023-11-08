The chief and residents of Manso Manukrom in the Amansie South District of Ashanti have constructed a 4-bedroom quarters to accommodate teachers.

This initiative was borne out of the realization that in rural areas like Manso Manukrom, landlords build houses for their own families without considering the housing needs of teachers.

Nana Akwasi Amoah, the chief of the town, said teachers often hesitate to stay and teach in the community due to the lack of accommodation.

To address this issue, they decided to build the 4-bedroom teachers quarters and also set aside three spare rooms for teachers transferred to the area.

Aside this challenge, the community lacks electricity and clean water and has notified the District Chief Executive (DCE) to provide these essential amenities.

The Assembly member for the area, Stephen Ofosu revealed that during election period, politicians installed light poles just to win votes.

After the elections, they failed to connect Manso Manukrom to the national grid.

Mr. Ofosu also mentioned that, the water source for the school children is no longer suitable for drinking.

They, therefore, called on government to shift their focus to Manso Manukrom and help develop the town.

