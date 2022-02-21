The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for (MP) for Manhyia North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Konadu, has been robbed.

The MP, who disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, said the incident happened on Friday evening at his Buokrom residence.

This, he explained, was at a time he had returned from Parliamentary duties in Accra.

The unknown persons, he said made away among others with his laptop, a sum of GH¢15,000, clothes and other valuable items.

“I was attacked at home just this past Friday while I was away by unknown people. They made away with my gadgets and other valuables,” he said.

The case has since been reported to the Ashanti Regional Police Command for investigation.

ALSO READ: