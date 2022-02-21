The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has resigned to take up a new role as ECOWAS ambassador to Liberia.

Her resignation will take effect from April 30, 2022.

At the Jubilee House to formally tender in her resignation, Madam Nkrumah appealed for the president’s support in the discharge of her new role.

President Akufo-Addo, who is also the chairman of ECOWAS, received the resignation and congratulated her and asked her to carry the flag of Ghana high.

He urged madam Nkrumah to use her role to encourage the deepening of democratic tenets in Liberia.

Madam Nkrumah commended President Akufo-Addo for his excellent leadership as ECOWAS chair and said she will count on his wise counsel.

Madam Nkrumah, prior to her elevation as Chairperson, was a Deputy Chairperson of the NCCE responsible for Finance and Administration.

Listen to conversation with her and the President at the Jubilee House below:

