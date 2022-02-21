Asamoah Gyan, a former Black Stars commander, has said Ghanaians pretend not to care about the Black Stars but they still feel the pain anytime the team suffer’s defeat.

Ghana’s senior national team came under the spotlight following their disappointing performance at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

The last time the Black Stars won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was in 1982 when they defeated hosts Libya in the final.

Ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria, Gyan rallied support for the national team.

According to the country’s all-time leading goal scorer, those who claim they do not support the Black Stars are hypocrites, because they also feel the pain when the team loses.

“Ghana and Nigeria are rivals,

you cannot predict. Anybody can win so we just have to stay focused and do what they have to do on the field, that is it,” Gyan told TV3.

“No matter what we will keep on supporting them. Anybody who says he does not support the national team is a hypocrite. When you are there and your country is losing, you will feel it because you are from the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the playoff match against Nigeria will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winner advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before travelling to face Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium three days later.