Manchester United Football Club (MUFC) has given a special treat to Nigerian music superstar, Davido, who was present at their iconic Old Trafford stadium.

The Red Devils recorded a dramatic 3-2 comeback win at home in the UEFA champions league group stage encounter with the Italian side, Atalanta, and Davido who is an ardent fan of the team cheered them on at the arena.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s late header saw Manchester United come from 2-0 down at half-time to produce a stunning second-half comeback to relieve the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 3-2 victory against Atalanta.

Meanwhile, the photo of Davido that Manchester United posted had the musician holding up a United jersey with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic number 7 inscribed on it at the Old Trafford stands.

Davido was also celebrating his 2-year-old son with ex-lover Chioma Rowland on the same day, October 20.

The former celebrity couple took to their respective social media pages to celebrate their son, David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke.

As part of the celebrations, he was adorned with multi-coloured native Yoruba wear, grooming probably meant to identify him as a son of the soil.

