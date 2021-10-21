MTN Ghana Foundation has supported some 15 former Trokosi girls who have graduated from Baptist Vocational Training Center at Frankadua in the Eastern Region with start-up equipment and seed capital.

The Foundations’ support to the graduates seek to enable them to begin their careers smoothly immediately after graduation.

The 15 beneficiaries graduated with certificates in catering, dressing making and hair dressing.

To ensure they get off to a good start, the MTN Ghana Foundation provided start up equipment comprising of gas cylinders and ovens, sewing machines, fabrics, sewing kits, hair dryers, washing base, hair relaxers, towels, rollers stand, hair pomade and some seed capital.

The Head of the Baptist Vocational Training Center, Rev Grace Akunnor praised the MTN Ghana Foundation for their support to the graduates.

She said “last year due to COVID-19 and lack of funds we could not graduate our beneficiaries. This year, as a result of the timely intervention of the MTN Ghana Foundation we are having this graduation ceremony which is critical for the beneficiaries of the center. We are so grateful you came to our aid in our time of need”.

The MTN Area Sales Manager for Eastern and Volta regions, Steven Asare, said, “As you step out of this institution, remember today’s graduation marks a new beginning in your life. It is our hope that you will become self-reliant by employing the skills you have acquired to improve your livelihood and that of your community.”

Steven Asare, MTN Area Sales Manager for Eastern and Volta regions and some guest viewing designs at the exhibition organized as part of the graduation ceremony

He also urged the girls not to allow their “Trokosi” past to deter them from succeeding in their chosen careers, and reminded them that “you have been well-equipped with the skills needed for you to thrive.”

The event was attended by representatives of Ministry of Education, MTN, Baptist Women Missionary Union and the of the Frankadua traditional area.

Since the inception of the MTN Ghana Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has implemented over 157 major projects in areas of Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people across Ghana.