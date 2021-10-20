Nigerian singer, Davido and his ex-lover, Chioma Rowland have showered encomium on their son as he marks his second birthday.

The former celebrity couple took to their respective social media pages to celebrate their son, David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke.

As part of the celebrations, he was adorned with multicoloured native Yoruba wear, grooming probably meant to identify him as a son of the soil.

Expressing her heartfelt emotions, Chef Chioma described the bond between her and her son as something she would not trade for anything.

Among other tags, she described him as loving, caring and attentive, amid the proclamation of blessings into his life.

“Happy birthday to the perfect little man! I love you so much, watching you grow soothes my soul! To my loving, funny, attentive, caring son, I pray that God watches over you forever and grants you long life, you’re gonna be so great I know! Our bond is beautiful and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in this world. Happy 2nd birthday Papa! Mummy loves you so so much. You’re blessed!”

The multiple-award winner, on the other hand, prayed for his son to grow to be greater than him.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my loving Son David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke !!! You will grow to be greater than me Amen ! You will grow to make all of us proud!!! Stubborn!! DADDY LOVES YOU SO MUCH. OSUN BOY”

David Junior is the only child they bore in their years of public dating. He is however Davido’s third child and only son.