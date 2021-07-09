The New Abirim Magistrate Court has granted bail to three persons for conspiring and tying a six-year-old boy to a mango tree for allegedly stealing ¢50 belonging to his grandfather.

The accused persons include his grandfather who he lived with at Akyem Ntronang.

The victim was captured in a video tied with wire rope to a mango tree for nine hours before he was rescued by the police.

His grandfather, Opanyin Amekudzi, alleged that the victim had stolen his Gh₵50, an accusation the boy has denied.

The 6-year-old grandson.

His grandfather allegedly sought the assistance of the two accomplices to help him tie the victim to the mango tree and abandoned him at the mercy of the weather without food and water.

The New Abirim District Police Commander DSP Peter Ofori Donkor confirmed the incident, saying the victim was sent to the hospital, treated, and discharged the next day and has since been reintegrated with his biological mother.

They are expected to reappear before the court on Wednesday, July 8, 2021.

